Controlled burns no cause for concern

This fire above the Trans-Canada Highway near Malakwa is a controlled slash burn, an annual operation forestry companies undertake with permission of the province when wildfire risk has been reduced. -Image credit: Kelly M. Dick

If you see flames up on the mountains nearby, don’t panic!

This is the time of the year when forestry companies tidy up logging sites by burning the slash piles that have accumulated during logging operations – an operation that requires a burn registration number from the province.

“Approximately 200 burn registration numbers are currently issued to industry and members of the public in northern portion of the Vernon Fire Zone, which includes the former Salmon Arm Zone,” says Fire Information Officer Justine Hunse of the Kamloops Fire Centre. “One burn registration number can cover hundreds of individual burn piles.”

The public can view a map of all registered burns in BC here: https://apps.gov.bc.ca/pub/dmf-viewer/?siteid=9116054148712635950

Due to decreased wildfire risk in the Kamloops Fire Centre, larger category 2 and 3 open fires were again permitted effective 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. A poster explaining the different categories of open burning is available online: http://ow.ly/znny309kJv5.

The rescinding of fire prohibitions applies to all B.C. Parks, Crown lands and private lands in the Kamloops Fire Centre, but does not apply within the boundaries of a local government that has forest fire prevention bylaws and is serviced by a fire department.

The use of campfires, sky lanterns, binary exploding targets, air curtain burners, fireworks (including firecrackers), burning barrels and burning cages have been allowed in the Kamloops Fire Centre since Sept. 22, 2017.

The Kamloops Fire Centre stretches from the northern border of Wells Gray Provincial Park to the Canada-United States border in the south, and from the Bridge River Glacier west of Gold Bridge to the Monashee Mountains east of Lumby.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call *5555 on a cellphone or 1 800 663-5555 toll-free.

For up-to-date information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, call 1 888 3-FOREST or visit: www.bcwildfire.ca.

