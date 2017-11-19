Coquihalla closed both directions near Merritt

Detours are available via Hwy. 8 and Hwy. 1

Multiple vehicle incidents have closed the Coquihalla between Merritt and Hope as of early Sunday evening.

According to DriveBC, the closure is a result of vehicle incidents at Snowshed Hill and the highway is expected to open by 10 p.m.

Earlier on Sunday, Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the stretch of Hwy. 5 between Merritt and Hope.

More to come.

 

PHOTOS: Procession and funeral for Const. John Davidson

Air Revelstoke charter flights returning in January

Thirty-two return trips planned between Revelstoke and Vancouver

Trans-Canada Highway busy site for Revelstoke RCMP

271 tickets issued by traffic services officers

Luna Fest will return in 2018

Organizers say they’re open to any and all ideas

Sipping soup for a cause

SOUPALICIOUS Revelstoke is back for a second year during Welcome Week

No raise for regional district directors

Remuneration bylaw rejected by municipal directors at Nov. 16 board meeting.

Drones used in search for clues about missing women

A volunteer search party was supported by professional drone operators

VIDEO: The Last Jedi is going to be the longest ‘Star Wars’ movie yet

Newest movie in the franchise will beat Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.

PHOTOS: Procession and funeral for Const. John Davidson

Thousands attended celebration of life for Abbotsford police officer

LIVE: BC Liberals kick off leadership debate in Nanaimo

Candidates’ forum is at noon at Vancouver Island Conference Centre

WATCH: Thousands gathering in Abbotsford for Const. John Davidson funeral procession

Celebration of life to follow at Abbotsford Centre at 1 p.m.

Start on time: Canucks looking to shake first-period struggles

Canucks centre Bo Horvat said the formula for getting a leg up is there for everyone to see

COMMUTER ALERT: Snowfall warnings in effect across B.C.

Travelling this weekend? Check the forecasts before hitting the road

