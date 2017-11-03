Council approves letter of support

Revelstoke interested in joining new Canadian Mountain Municipalities Consortium

Revelstoke City Council approved that Mayor Mark McKee be authorized to sign a letter of support indicating Revelstoke’s interest in participating in the Canadian Mountain Municipalities Consortium.

“The Canadian Mountain Municipalities Consortium is a proposal to connect and resource municipal officials to select and support research, training, and knowledge mobilization projects developed in partnership with univiersities, colleges, research institutes, companies, and non-profits,” said the staff report.

There is currently no contractual or firm financial commitment required to sign the letter of supprt.

“Signing the letter does not mean the City of Revelstoke must continue to be involved in the second stage,” said the staff report, “nor does it create any financial obligation.”

Previous story
Province to meet with BC Hydro over pricing, billing
Next story
Lots of snow on Southern Interior highways

Just Posted

Lots of snow on Southern Interior highways

Snow expected to slow throughout Friday across the region

RMR in the running for ESPN X Games Real Mountain award

Up against six other North American resorts

BC Cross Country board to vote on gender equality

The motion, if passed, would see girls run same the distance as boys

Ironing out water woes

Beruschi Road properties to be connected to main water line following high levels of iron in tests

Remains at Silver Creek farm those of missing Vernon teen

RCMP confirm human remains found near Salmon Arm are those of missing 18-year-old Traci Genereaux

Police appeal for information about Traci Genereaux

RCMP address rumours, misinformation about their investigation at Silver Creek farm

Amazon to add 1,000 tech jobs by 2020 with new office in Vancouver

The online retail giant has snatched up 50,000 square-feet of office space, to open in two years.

‘Protect wild salmon’: Protesters light sacred fire at B.C. legislature

About 200 people gathered in Victoria Thursday, protesting fish farms

Province announces task force to end B.C.’s MSP premiums

Commitee expected to deliver a final report on its findings to the government by March 31

Column: The tender tale of two pack rats

Columnist reminded of experience of old-timer with unwanted creature.

Column: Advice is not the answer

It would be wonderful if those of us who experience episodes of… Continue reading

Province to meet with BC Hydro over pricing, billing

Officials will discuss potential changes to deferred debt, past price increases and two-tier billing early in the new year.

Column: Watching and waiting in Silver Creek

Observer editor Tracy Hughes reflects on covering the police search at the Sagmoen farm

Performers sing their support for performing arts centre

An evening filled with music and treats. That’s the agenda this coming… Continue reading

Most Read