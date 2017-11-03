Council approves letter of support

Revelstoke City Council approved that Mayor Mark McKee be authorized to sign a letter of support indicating Revelstoke’s interest in participating in the Canadian Mountain Municipalities Consortium.

“The Canadian Mountain Municipalities Consortium is a proposal to connect and resource municipal officials to select and support research, training, and knowledge mobilization projects developed in partnership with univiersities, colleges, research institutes, companies, and non-profits,” said the staff report.

There is currently no contractual or firm financial commitment required to sign the letter of supprt.

“Signing the letter does not mean the City of Revelstoke must continue to be involved in the second stage,” said the staff report, “nor does it create any financial obligation.”