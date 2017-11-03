Council approves purchase of new city truck

Will replace a vehicle from 1998 in the fleet

City Council approved the purchase of a $246K truck to join the city’s fleet.

The new 2017 Single Axle J Hook Truck with water tank, underbody plow, sander and gravel box attachments will replace the city’s current 1998 GMC Top Kick plow/sand/gravel truck unity #17.

The city had put out an invitation to tender for the truck and attachments and by closing on Aug. 28, there were six bids from two companies.

IRL International Truck Centres Ltd.’s bid won. The old unit will be traded in for a credit of $7,500, which will be put towards the new vehicle.

The 2017 budget included the purchase of a new single axle truck. Since the total cost exceeds staff limits under the purchasing policy, the awarding of the tender was a council decision.

Previous story
Province to meet with BC Hydro over pricing, billing
Next story
Lots of snow on Southern Interior highways

Just Posted

Lots of snow on Southern Interior highways

Snow expected to slow throughout Friday across the region

RMR in the running for ESPN X Games Real Mountain award

Up against six other North American resorts

BC Cross Country board to vote on gender equality

The motion, if passed, would see girls run same the distance as boys

Ironing out water woes

Beruschi Road properties to be connected to main water line following high levels of iron in tests

Remains at Silver Creek farm those of missing Vernon teen

RCMP confirm human remains found near Salmon Arm are those of missing 18-year-old Traci Genereaux

Police appeal for information about Traci Genereaux

RCMP address rumours, misinformation about their investigation at Silver Creek farm

Amazon to add 1,000 tech jobs by 2020 with new office in Vancouver

The online retail giant has snatched up 50,000 square-feet of office space, to open in two years.

‘Protect wild salmon’: Protesters light sacred fire at B.C. legislature

About 200 people gathered in Victoria Thursday, protesting fish farms

Province announces task force to end B.C.’s MSP premiums

Commitee expected to deliver a final report on its findings to the government by March 31

Column: The tender tale of two pack rats

Columnist reminded of experience of old-timer with unwanted creature.

Column: Advice is not the answer

It would be wonderful if those of us who experience episodes of… Continue reading

Province to meet with BC Hydro over pricing, billing

Officials will discuss potential changes to deferred debt, past price increases and two-tier billing early in the new year.

Column: Watching and waiting in Silver Creek

Observer editor Tracy Hughes reflects on covering the police search at the Sagmoen farm

Performers sing their support for performing arts centre

An evening filled with music and treats. That’s the agenda this coming… Continue reading

Most Read