Council approves purchase of new city truck

Will replace a vehicle from 1998 in the fleet

City Council approved the purchase of a $246K truck to join the city’s fleet.

The new 2017 Single Axle J Hook Truck with water tank, underbody plow, sander and gravel box attachments will replace the city’s current 1998 GMC Top Kick plow/sand/gravel truck unity #17.

The city had put out an invitation to tender for the truck and attachments and by closing on Aug. 28, there were six bids from two companies.

IRL International Truck Centres Ltd.’s bid won. The old unit will be traded in for a credit of $7,500, which will be put towards the new vehicle.

The 2017 budget included the purchase of a new single axle truck. Since the total cost exceeds staff limits under the purchasing policy, the awarding of the tender was a council decision.