B.C. man gets full eclipse experience in Oregon

Complete solar eclipse as seen from Oregon. Photo by Colin Wilson

He’s calling it ‘1,000 times worth the trip.’

Colin Wilson, a chiropractor from Courtenay, was among hundreds of thousands of people to experience a rare complete solar eclipse in the path of totality from Mount Jefferson Wilderness, Ore.

Well the fake news critics were wrong. It is happening! #eclipse #oregon A post shared by DrColinWilson (@drcolinwilson) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:23am PDT

“It’s a complete sensory experience,” he said Monday morning. “It gets cooler, your eyes are wondering why it’s daylight but ‘filtered.’ Everything that has chromatic aberration sort of look to it.

“Then the shadow comes and your hair stands up. It gets cooler and then the stars show up.”

Wilson drove to the central Cascade Range south of Portland Friday as part of his summer holidays.

“People were hooting and hollering. We had probably 40 people within earshot of us.”