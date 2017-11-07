Cracking the code (in 3-D): A water data hub dialogue

Two-day conference aims to modernize Columbia Basin water knowledge to prepare for climate change

Living Lakes Canada, Columbia Basin Trust, the Columbia Basin Watershed Network and Selkirk College are inviting everyone and anyone in the Columbia Basin with an interest in the region’s water resources to join a dialogue that has the potential to protect communities from water challenges in the face of climate change.

The dialogue will take place over two days during a conference in Invermere (East Kootenay) that will feature roughly 30 experts from across North America presenting on a range of water data-related topics, from collaborative water monitoring for source water protection, to water data hubs and government databases, to the health of Canada’s fresh waters, to best practices and collaborative data sharing with government and industry. The important water data gaps identified in the Columbia Basin Trust’s February 2017 report Water Monitoring and Climate Change in the Upper Columbia Basin will also be addressed.

“This is about climate change and understanding that the hydrology in the Columbia Basin is changing and will have impact on us and all of our lives,” said Living Lakes Canada executive director Kat Hartwig. “Climate modelling has predicted melting glaciers will change the water flows that we already experience. Much of the important data needed for future water allocation decisions is missing right now and that’s what needs to be discussed so we can have an understanding of what is required, not only for municipal water use and flow required for fish, but also the potential impacts to recreation and tourism and farming and fishing.”

The dialogue will have particular relevance to the region’s higher-volume users such as communities and municipalities, hydropower operators, agricultural producers, industrial operations, ski resorts (snowmaking), golf courses, as well as commercial and residential users.

Bursaries and day rates are available as well as carpooling options for registrants. For more information, a detailed agenda and to register, visit www.livinglakescanada.ca/news/cracking-the-code/.

Submitted by Living Lakes Canada

 

Previous story
Temporary parking changes at Queen Victoria hospital
Next story
Constitutional challenge in polygamy case delayed

Just Posted

RSS Avalanche finish 14th at first provincials

Young team ends tournament with a 1-4 record

Silver Creek farm search has parents anxious for answers

Believing their daughter is dead, Ashley Simpson’s parents want to be able to lay her to rest

Temperature records toppled throughout the southern Interior

Cold weather hits the valley with a thud

Revelstoke Secondary School receives Naloxone kits

Low-risk school puts student safety first

Business community honours excellence

Chamber of Commerce hosts Business Excellence Awards gala

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.

No wholesale pricing earns B.C. ‘C’ in liquor policy: report

Province didn’t go far enough in modernizing liquor laws, says Restaurants Canada

Rainbow sticker campaign launched by B.C. business owner

Rainbow sticker challenge launched in Kelowna.

Former Blue Jays star Roy Halladay dies in plane crash

Halladay’s body was found at the scene of the crash

BREAKING: Suspect charged in killing of police officer

Oscar Arfmann facing one count of murder in killing of Abbotsford police officer

Constitutional challenge in polygamy case delayed

Legal process for fundamentalist Mormon leader found guilty of polygmay grinds to a halt.

Okanagan-built concussion app takes off

Peachland, Kelowna developed product PACE app will help children diagnosed with concussion

Slain Abbotsford police officer identified

Const. John Davidson served 24 years in law enforcement

Hands-on Naloxone courses go Canada-wide

St. John Ambulance has offered the training in B.C. for months to combat growing crisis

Most Read