Crews attack Angle Mountain fire

Crews continued to work on the Angle Mountain fire above St. Ives on Tuesday.

The fire has not yet been contained but it did not grow overnight. It was estimated to be five hectares in size.

On Monday, large blue and yellow CL215 skimmers, amphibious flying boats, were pumping water out of Shuswap Lake at a rate of 6,000 litres per 12 seconds and dumping it on the fire that is about two kilometres northwest of St. Ives.

There were no plans to use aircraft on Tuesday, as 20 firefighters were working on the blaze and are in the process of building an access route from a logging road above the fire.

“There is a helipad up there now, but it is not suitable for moving big groups,” said Kamloops Fire Centre fire information officer Max Birkner.

“The fire is not threatening the community at this time,” he said, noting winds were supposed to be relatively calm at 10 to 20 km/h Tuesday, perhaps picking up somewhat in the evening.

Residents are concerned – especially when they see smoke increase, however, Birkner says an afternoon increase is smoke is not uncommon.

“They often see more activity in the afternoon when humidity drops and temperatures are the highest.”

The Shuswap Emergency Program reports that the Anglemont Fire Department is preparing an interface fire plan, which includes the SEP structural protection units. They are also assisting BC Wildfire by conducting fire watch through the night.

Meanwhile, the spot fire at Wild Rose Bay reported on Sunday, July 23 was knocked down within the day.

The forecast for the forseeable future is for several more days of sun, with temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada has cancelled an air quality alert for the Shuswap.