Columbia Shuswap Regional District Environmental Health Team Leader Ben Van Nostrand shows off one of the compost bins office staff are using to keep organic waste out of the landfill on Friday, Sept. 8. -image credit: Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer

CSRD backs down on tipping fee deadlines

Regional district works to keep organic food waste out of landfills

It’s not a ban, it’s a disincentive and it has been delayed until next year.

That’s the word from Columbia Shuswap Regional District Environmental Health team leader Ben Van Nostrand, who asked directors to approve reducing tipping fees for mixed loads containing organic waste at the Oct. 19 board meeting in Salmon Arm.

A Sept. 13 story in the Observer outlined changes to CSRD’s organic waste diversion program that went into effect on July 1 and included a jump in fees for mixed loads containing organic waste from $80 a tonne to $160 a tonne.

Van Nostrand says the intent from the beginning was to work with businesses. To that end, CSRD has had many meetings with big producers of food waste, with a focus on education and the barriers for participation, be they space, bin sizes or costs.

“Our intent has never been to charge the increased tipping fee to start with and the resolution approved by the board formalizes our intent around focusing on education rather than penalizing someone who is not participating,” he says. “In my opinion, if we go through the winter and into the spring and find some restaurants and larger institutions are not participating, that’s when we need to talk to them about the ability to increase the tipping fees.”

But Van Nostrand says he is encouraged by what he are hearing from business owners and institutions and points out he has received several calls with requests for information on how they can be involved in the program.

Another “carrot” the regional district is offering is a business recognition program by acknowledging participating businesses on the CSRD website and by giving them stickers to place in their windows.

“We want to celebrate the folks that are making that positive change,” says Van Nostrand. “We’ve had calls from Sicamous and Sorrento with folks asking how they can get on-board.”

He says a 2015 strategy called for a ban on commercial food waste across the regional district, with the tipping fees approved in spring of 2017.

With Spa Hills Farm on Yankee Flats Road now providing a “Class A” composting program, organic food waste becomes a marketable commodity that should be recycled rather than sent to the landfill.

Van Nostrand says the regional district has been working with commercial haulers to help get the word out to their clients this summer that the new commercial composting program was being initiated.

“This has been very successful but we want to relax the tipping fee,” he told directors. “We’re not gonna hit you with increased fees; we want to help, put you in touch with appropriate haulers.”

The current target for rolling out the service is Salmon Arm, electoral Area C South Shuswap and D Falkland/

Salmon Valley/Deep Creek/Ranchero where haulers are already providing a service to businesses and institutions.

Salmon Arm Coun. Kevin Flynn asked if the intention was to eventually ban organic food waste from landfills or make it unaffordable do do so.

When he was assured it was a disincentive, Flynn said he would support the motion to reduce the tipping fees until July 1, but said he had received a call from a Salmon Arm restaurant owner who had concerns about where he would put an extra container to collect organic food waste.

“The Salmon Arm building regs say you have to put recycling and garbage in a cement container, so there’s no room for third bin,” Flynn said. “That’s an unintended consequence that has to be discussed with our people – that was first question I got.”

Van Nostrand replied that a number of current participants were finding that with the number of items that fit into the organic food waste category, garbage was reduced to next to nothing.

Area F North Shuswap director Larry Morgan wanted to know why his area was not included in the program, Van Nostrand told him, participants were chosen on the basis of their proximity to Spa Hills Farm as well as area haulers.

“We wanted to start where there is viable service,” he said. “We’re coming for you, we’re just not ready; we’re rolling it out in phases.”

Area B Rural Revelstoke director Loni Parker expressed concerns about the use of bins being an open invitation to bears in her area.

“We’re looking at providing a structure at the Revelstoke landfill; Whistler has an electric fence,” he said, noting he did not it’s a barrier CSRD can’t overcome. “Curbside is where we have to work with municipalities to provide the service.”

@SalmonArm
barbbrouwer@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Revelstoke wildlife attractant audit nets 10 violation tickets
Next story
Only one in 10 substantiated sex assaults result in conviction, StatCan says

Just Posted

Soccer team is bound for provincials

Avalanche received berth after St. Ann’s withdrew

CSRD backs down on tipping fee deadlines

Regional district works to keep organic food waste out of landfills

Revelstoke wildlife attractant audit nets 10 violation tickets

Officials also handed out nine orders of compliance and one written warning

Protest at Vernon court during Sagmoen appearance

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, in custody for firearms-related charges, linked to police search.

Watch out for rats this fall

Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society warns of invasive rodents

Protesters gather at courthouse

Group in Vernon remembers missing and murdered women

Teck sinks millions into Highland Valley Copper

Profit and production at mine near Kamloops are low

Twitter blocks Russian ads from appearing on its site

The news agencies will still “remain organic users” as long as they follow Twitter’s rules.

Sovereign Lake and Silver Star Mountain Resort in running for top 10

Vote for your favourite cross country ski area

Okanagan hockey fraudster found guilty on all counts

Michael Elphicke appeared in court over video conference from a Calgary hospital

New child-soldier plan expected at Vancouver peacekeeping summit

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan will host representatives from about 80 countries in November

Former Surrey MP Gurmant Grewal running for BC Liberal leadership

Grewal says he’s running on an ‘experienced, successful’ track record

Author of Robert Pickton book won’t comment on North Okanagan farm search

Lorimer Shenher takes to twitter after police search Silver Creek property near Salmon Arm

B.C. to give renters a break on deposits, rent increases

Short-term lease loophole to be closed, Selina Robinson says

Most Read