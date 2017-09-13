Dangerous dog at large in Revelstoke

Kilo, a pit bull seized in relation to an attack on a young girl in Revelstoke earlier this year was taken by an unknown person who broke into the animal shelter and took the dog.

Tim Collins / News staff

Somewhere between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. yesterday a break and enter occurred at the City of Revelstoke Animal Shelter and a dangerous dog was removed from the shelter.

A statement released by the city said “Taken from the facility was a dog which was seized by a city of Revelstoke bylaw enforcement officer because it was involved in an attack on a young girl.”

The attack in question occurred in April when three dogs attacked a woman and her daughter when they were walking through the Hideaway Trailer Park in Southside. The City of Revelstoke seized the animals in question and had applied to euthanize the dogs under section 49)10) of the B.C. Community Charter.

Kilo, the dogs in question, was owned by Tamara Daley and Bredo Straume, and was being held at the Revelstoke Animal Shelter pending a court decision on its fate.

The dog, a pit bull terrier, is deemed to be dangerous and a risk to members of the public and other animals.

Mayor Mark McKee raised the incident at Tuesday afternoon’s council meeting at which time he said that unknown suspects had cut through fencing at the animal shelter to break and enter and take the dog.

“Anyone who has any information (regarding this matter) should contact the RCMP as this is now a legal matter,” said McKee.

Under no circumstances should anyone try to approach or apprehend this dog if it is sighted.

Contact the RCMP at 250-837-5255, reference file #2017-3170.