Friends remember David Rooney

David Rooney, the editor of the Revelstoke Current and former editor of this newspaper, passed away at his home on Friday at the age of 63.

Through his work as an editor and a volunteer, Rooney was a major contributor to the community.

His friend Laura Stovel reported the sad news to the community in an article on the Current on Saturday morning.

Rooney was born on Oct. 2, 1953, and grew up in eastern Canada, but his most memorable years as a youth were spent in Colombia. He knew he wanted to be a journalist and studied it at Carleton University. He started his career in 1976 and worked for the Canadian Press, Calgary Herald, Banff Crag & Canyon, and as a freelancer before moving to Revelstoke. He also taught journalism at Mount Royal College and published a textbook on journalism.

He had two sons, Andrew and Chris, who live in the Lower Mainland.

Rooney moved to Revelstoke in 2002 to be the editor of the Times Review. He spent more than six years at the newspaper before going to work as a constituent assistant for MP Jim Abbott in 2008. He balked at moving to Cranbrook and instead stayed in Revelstoke to work on Mark McKee’s unsuccessful run for the B.C. legislature the following year.

In 2009, he started the Revelstoke Current, an online publication, which was very rare at the time in the world of community journalism. The Current had a very hyper-local focus and was an outlet for countless stories and submissions, no matter how small they were. His output was prodigious, especially early on, and there were few events or news stories he didn’t cover.

Beyond his role as a journalist, he was a painter and volunteered with numerous community organizations such as the Revelstoke Visual Arts Society, Revelstoke Community Foundation, Safe Spaces Society, Illecillewaet Greenbelt Society, and more.

He faced health issues in recent years and was hospitalized several times for heart problems. He looked visibly worse in recent months and walked with a cane.

We reached out to Rooney’s friends for their thoughts. They have been edited for the paper, but you can read them in full at RevelstokeReview.com.

Laura Stovel

I met David in the spring of 2002 when he interviewed me for a story and we quickly became friends. His integrity, adventurous spirit, broad knowledge and interests were immediately apparent and we enjoyed long conversations about diverse topics – world affairs, politics and restorative justice among them.

David became part of the family, playing cards many evenings with my parents and joining us for Thanksgiving and Christmas meals and our annual Christmas sing-along – David had a beautiful voice. My nephews and niece called him Uncle David and my aunt remembers when he took my nephews out with his telescope to watch the night skies. David had an artist’s appreciation of the magic and majesty of nature and that came out in his detailed paintings of mountains, rocks, rivers and the starry skies that he shared with my nephews.

That first year we would go exploring every Friday with our friends BR Whalen and Joe Verbalis. One of our first trips was out to LaForme Creek because David had heard about an old piano that was still out at the remnants of an old town. We stood in awe around stands of enormous cedar, bushwhacked through devil’s clubs and alder, and forded the very swift and powerful creek, but we did find the ghost town and we loved the adventure.

I learned something about David on that trip and that had to do with his pride and dignity. He had had a stroke almost three months before and was still building up his endurance. We had a steep bank to climb up at the end of the hike. David was clearly tired but he wouldn’t admit it. He would just pause and examine the flowers and plants nearby when he needed a rest. I still see David now, with his wide-brimmed hat, his beautiful walking stick which he carved himself, and a camera slung over his shoulder looking out over that historic town, his mind and imagination active, his body tired but willing.

David was a great friend and employer at the Current. He was always fair and he never turned down any of my article suggestions. He gave me great scope to write about the things I cared about.

David’s physical heart may have given him trouble but he was all heart. He was kind, compassionate and generous with his time and efforts. He loved Revelstoke and he gave his heart and soul to it, supporting the arts and good causes with innumerable acts of kindness. Revelstoke loved him back.

I will miss him very much.

Sue Leach

I am writing this from Herring Neck near Twillingate, Newfoundland. I heard of David’s passing while exploring thrombolites at Flowers Cove, something that he would have found quite fascinating. It is difficult to believe that I won’t be able to share my photos and adventures with him upon my return.

David was fortunate that he was able to live his dream. At 14 he decided he would be a journalist. He loved Revelstoke and was so happy when he started up The Current and could work for himself. He told me he would keep working until he couldn’t anymore. I picture him taking a break from his work and just slipping away. That’s all I can write at this time. May God’s hand guide you safely back home.

Mark McKee

I was deeply saddened to hear about the passing of the late David Rooney. I would like to express my deepest condolences to all of David’s friends, family and loved ones. He was a wonderful man with a strong will and artistic eye, who never failed to have an optimistic opinion in often difficult and turbulent times.

His life experiences made David who he was, but it was his creative personality and infectious smile that touched each of our hearts. The whole community of Revelstoke mourns his passing, we are all thinking of David and his family during this incredibly sad time. I am very glad I had the opportunity to get to know David. You will be missed dearly my friend.

The City of Revelstoke placed roses at David Rooney's usual place in council chambers. The late editor of the Revelstoke Current spent 15 years covering city council. He passed away on Friday, July 21, at the age of 63. #Revelstoke A post shared by Revelstoke Review (@revelstoke_review) on Jul 25, 2017 at 3:05pm PDT

Steve Bender

One memory was his healthy skepticism of the computer age. We often shared the comment, “God, I hate autocorrect.” David had the ability to listen when told you might have something of interest to the community — a commodity all too rare among many journalists these days. However, my fondest memory of David was his efforts to find me a kidney for transplant through his articles in The Current. There is no value high enough to tally up such an effort. I owe you one David.

Jackie Pendergast

I am deeply upset to hear of David’s passing. He was one of the first people Garry and I got to know when we arrived in Revelstoke 12 years ago and we became good friends. Not only was David a writer, editor and artist, he was a strong advocate for many causes and supporter of many organizations including the Revelstoke Visual Arts Society, where he was an active member and served on the board. He was a compassionate man, with strong views about many things that he was more than happy to debate. I have so many memories of him, including the time he willingly volunteered to video David and Charlotte’s wedding on the ski hill in -15 C. I also remember him singing ‘Oh Canada’ from the bandshell in Grizzly Plaza when Lieutenant Governor Iona Campagnola came to visit. His voice, like the man, was strong and powerful. He is a great loss to our community and I will miss him very much.

Garry Pendergast

I first met David at Okanagan College where he was teaching a computer course. He was humorous and knowledgeable and I was later to find out that these were two of many attributes he had. I had most of my dealings with David professionally, through the Revelstoke Arts Council. The arts council was so grateful to David for his tireless work in promoting what we were doing. In the early days the task of promoting the concerts, etc… seemed immense, but David was always a steadying influence for me and slowly but surely, the arts council grew to be what it is today. David was always the first person to review our work and publicize those reviews. He would willingly meet with me to discuss what was planned and ALWAYS offered his help if needed.

Personally, I had a very good friend in David. He would talk about his life and family and listen to what I had to say, but always did so with a real interest in what I was saying. Maybe he thought I’d have a new story for him, but he would give time to conversations and I will really miss that. For me, David was an integral part of Revelstoke and I will still be looking for him when I walk around the town. I know Revelstoke will miss him too.

Steven Hui

I was fortunate to meet David very early in his arrival in Revelstoke. I was interviewed by David many times regarding the work of some of the non-profit and service groups that I volunteered with. He was particularly interested the in the work of the Revelstoke Community Foundation. Seeing this, I took opportunity to ask him to join as a board member. We worked together for several years and he was so helpful with writing articles, whether for our annual report or for news releases. He had that knack for getting the right message out at the right time. I always appreciated his honesty and his enthusiasm to help our community in whichever way he could. Most recently, he was so generous to the Revelstoke District Health Foundation by providing features and advertising while we were fundraising for the hospital helipad. The community will truly miss his generous and caring spirit.

Peter Bernacki

This is a sad day for me. The first call I ever got from David was 10 years ago, when I was on the way to Montreal for the Liberal leadership convention. He was working at the Times Review at that time, and wanted an interview.

We had a long talk and it turned out we both enjoyed politics in general. This began our friendship. Since then, knowing how approachable David was, we were always in touch about local political events and I had respect for the way he interviewed political figures — no matter what party they represented.

David had an ability to see different perspectives and encourage people to keep an open mind. We had a lot of meetings at Sangha Bean. He gave me some good advice and I owe him a lot. He really cared about our community and it was his priority to capture and share everything Revelstoke.

Norm Macdonald

I was saddened to hear of the passing of David Rooney. I first met David when I was a candidate for the NDP back in 2004 and he was editor for what was then the Revelstoke Times Review. In the years that followed we talked often by phone and whenever I was in Revelstoke, right up until the last provincial election.

You could really tell that David loved Revelstoke. His stories were focused on the community and he always spoke highly of the city, its people and its natural beauty. As you said he was an artist with a passion for promoting the arts. When we met he would often set it up so that we could also promote a local art exhibition or so that we could just enjoy the exhibit after we had talked.

His work as a journalist was always fair and interesting with a real local emphasis. He allowed the community to have discussions through his stories.

David was a privilege to know. I always enjoyed our conversations. My condolences to his family and friends. He will be missed.