Did you feel the earthquake?

There are numerous reports throughout the Okanagan of shaking last night

Despite the distance, residents throughout the Okanagan have reported feeling an earthquake last night that originated over the border.

The source of the shaking was reportedly a cluster of earthquakes near Lincoln, Montana.

The largest of which was a magnitude 5.8 at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Earthquakes Canada reports the shaking was felt in Montana, Southern B.C. and Alberta.

There are no reports of damage at this time.

