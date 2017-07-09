Public asked to avoid Cariboo, Chilcotin parks due to “severe wildfire hazard”

BC Parks is asking the public to stay away

BC Parks is asking the public to avoid provincial parks and protected areas in the Cariboo and Chilcotin, including Bowron Lake Provincial Park, due to ongoing wildfires in the region.

Crews are currently battling wildfires reaching hundreds of hectares in size in Ashcroft, 100 Mile House, around Williams Lake and Quesnel. As crews battle blazes in Dunn Lake near Little Fort and Clearwater, Wells Gray Park is also closed, effective Sunday morning.

Until further notice, for public safety, none of the following parks and protected areas in the Chilcotin and Cariboo should be accessed due to severe wildfire hazard: