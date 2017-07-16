Eight homes lost in Lake Country fire

The fire in Lake Country is now estimated at 55 hectares, 50 per cent contained with a there is an 80 per cent retardant ring.

Emergency officials are gathering in Lake Country to update residents on the status of the wildfire that started Saturday afternoon about 4:30 p.m.

Fire Chief Steve Windsor says there have been no injuries reported eight houses are gone on Nighthawk Road and one out building on Tyndall Road.

“We never want to lose property, it is against our nature as firefighters” explains Windsor.

Firefighters did the best they could against the fast moving flames on steep terrain near Nighthawk. Fire hydrants near the lake did help with the efforts.

An evacuation order remains in effect for 331 properties within the Okanagan Centre area.

Officials forced a tactical evacuation on Saturday as the fire quickly approached homes, giving residents no time to prepare.

Residents who attended the conference at Fire Hall Station #71 were able to listen to the updates on the situations but were not allowed to ask questions. Many were concerned with the level of security in place while the evacuation order remains in place.

MP for Kelowna-Lake Country Stephen Furh joined residents and the media for a tour of the devastation, Sunday evening.

Lake Country fire crews are receiving help today from neighbouring fire departments in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Peachland, Ellison and Joe Rich. BC Wildfire Service firefighters, BC Ambulance and the RCMP are also contributing.

The fire was human caused as no lightning was recorded in the area. BC Wildfire Services and the RCMP have an investigation underway.

More to come.