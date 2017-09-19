End of the Rainbow sure to entertain

Peforming Arts Centre begins by going to the End of the Rainbow

The Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre has an offering of great performances, starting with End of the Rainbow.

Tim Collins / News staff

Pablo Picasso is said to have observed that the purpose of art is to wash the daily dust of life off our souls.

Miriam Manley of the Revelstoke Arts Council is a firm believer in that sentiment and is confident that the Performing Arts Centre will be up to the challenge through the offerings of their 2017/2018 season.

The season kicks off on Wednesday, Sept. 27 when, as part of the Movies in the Mountains series of films, the Performing Arts Centre will partner with the Revelstoke Multicultural Society to present the first in a series of foreign films when they screen Their Finest.

The film is a UK/Swedish romantic comedy that recounts the story of a group of filmmakers who are struggling to make an inspirational film to boost morale during the Blitz in WWII London. The film features a host of well-known actors, including Bill Nighy (Sean of the Dead, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel) and Richard E. Grant (Logan, Game of Thrones).

It’s the first of six foreign films in a series that will include comedy, documentary films and stirring dramas. The first film is in English and carries an R rating. Tickets are $8 ($20 for a 3-film pass and $30 for the entire series) and are available at on-line at revelstokeartscouncil.com or at the door.

“We are kicking off this years series with a feel good British comedy/drama. Our audience can look forward to a varied, entertaining, and eclectic season that’s sure to delight,” said Manley.

The film will screen at 7:30 p.m. on Sept.27.

The first live stage production is also fast approaching.

On Saturday, Oct. 14 (at 7:30) the Arts Centre will present End of the Rainbow

It’s is an electrifying drama of personal crisis that recounts the amazing Judy Garland’s twilight years as the foul-mouthed, erotic, childlike, confident, yet self-conscious goddess of the silver screen. It’s a human tragedy in the spotlight, but Garland’s cutting sense of humour manages to bring attention to the absurdity of it all in a way that makes the whole situation darkly funny.

And then, she sings…and the magic returns.

The play is written by Peter Quilter and directed by Claude Giroux. Janet Gigliotti stars as Judy Garland along with Jeffery Hoffman, Gordon Roberts, Matthew Simmins and Colin Parker.

“Judy Garland’s life is one of Hollywood’s greatest stories. From her famous role as Dorothy in the Wizard of Oz to her later work in iconic films like A Star is Born, Garland’s life was a series of contradictions. Janet Gigliotti manages to bring that character to life in a way few actresses could manage. Garland’s music manged to inspire audiences even at the end of her career and demonstrated her amazing talent and strength,” said Manley.

Tickets are $25 and are available at revelstokeartscouncil.com, at the downtown Visitor’s Centre or at the door.