Evacuation alert for Galena Bay continues as fire expands

Fires burn above Galena Bay, resulting in an evacuation alert for the area. ~ Photo by Alex Cooper, Revelstoke Review

An evacuation alert for the Galena Bay area remains in place six days after it was first issued.

A small fire in the Galena Bay area south of Revelstoke flared up last Friday, Aug. 4, causing emergency officials to put local property owners and others in the area on alert.

The alert applies the communities of Galena and Beaton, and anyone living near the Galena Bay ferry and along Highway 31 to Armstrong Lake. A map of the evacuation area can be seen at the end of this article.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the fire has now burned 250 hectares, up from 120 hectares last Saturday, Aug. 5, the day the alert was issued.

BCWS has upped the amount of resources fighting the blaze; 34 firefighters, two helicopters and one piece of heavy equipment are now on scene.

“Crews are working on the west flank of this fire with the aid of helicopters and heavy equipment,” says the BCWS. “Crews continue to put guard in and are working to widen existing guard in some areas. Some growth was experienced uphill overnight, there is no updated fire size at this time due to low visibility.”

On Tuesday, Dwayne Voykin, the emergency coordinator for the area, told Revelstoke council there was 36 homes in the area, plus people camping and working.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO WHEN AN ALERT IS IN EFFECT

Upon notification of an alert, you should be prepared for the evacuation order by:

• Refer to Emergency Info BC’s guide.

• Locating all family members or co-workers and designate a meeting place outside the evacuation area, should an evacuation be called while separated.

• Gathering essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), immediate care needs for dependents and, if you choose, keepsakes (photographs, etc). Have these items readily available for quick departure.

• Preparing to move any disabled persons and/or children.

• Moving pets and livestock to a safe area.

• Arranging accommodation for your family if possible. In the event of an evacuation, reception centres will be opened if required.

• Monitoring news sources for information on evacuation orders and locations of reception centres.