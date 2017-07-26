Evacuations north east of Clinton

Areas highlighted in red are under an evacuation order. Areas in yellow remain on alert.

A new evacuation order has been issued for properties to the north east of Clinton.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has ordered an immediate evacuation due to the “potential danger to life and health” for the following properties:

7737, 7845, 8030 Fenton Rd.

8856 Linden Rd.

1357 to 2025 Mound Rd.

1577 Mound-Loon Lake rd.

The order includes all properties located within the red evacuation order displayed on the map.

Approximately 15 properties are impacted, according to according to Debbie Sell, Information Officer for the regional district’s Emergency Operations Centre.

The evacuation is due to a “rapidly moving wildfire currently located in Electoral Area E,” says a release put out by the regional district.

The Village of Clinton remains on alert.

Evacuees are encouraged to register at the Sandman Centre located at 300 Lorne Street in Kamloops if they are in need of emergency support services.

Evacuees are encouraged to shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than their fridges and freezers.

Those with large animals and livestock in need of shelter are asked to call the regional district’s Emergency Operations Center at 1-866-377-7188.