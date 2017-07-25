Family struggles after electrocution

April Brooks is fully aware that she almost lost her husband.

On Sunday afternoon, 28-year-old Cam Brooks was electrocuted and the family’s two dogs died on their Schubert Road property in Spallumcheen.

“It’s scary,” said April.

Like he had done every other day, Cam headed down to a nearby creek to clear the irrigation pump. While there, he decided to cool off with Rocky, the collie/blue heeler cross, leaping in first and Bella, the pug, bringing up the rear.

Rocky immediately hit an electrical current.

“He (Cam) heard the yelp and by instinct, he turned and tried to save Bella and grab on to a root. By that time, he was up to his chest in water and he felt himself shrinking down. Somehow, he managed to pull himself out,” said April.

He then, with considerable pain, managed to pull himself along the driveway, where he was found by April.

“He had the most dead-sounding voice,” said April, who called 911.

Cam was then taken by air to Kelowna General Hospital where he was released a few hours later with burns and bruises.

“He’s really stiff, his body is really stiff,” said April, adding that Cam is unable to work as a welder as he recovers.

Doctors aren’t sure if there will be long-term health implications from the electrocution.

“What will happen tomorrow or in two years? It’s a waiting game,” said April.

The family has nothing but praise for the Armstrong-Spallumcheen Fire Department, which responded to the emergency.

“The firefighters were God given. They tried to resuscitate the dogs and offered to bury them,” said April.

“They took care of our son (two) while I was a sobbing disaster and even held my baby (five months old).”

Beloved pets are gone and Cam has to cope with the trauma of the incident, but April admits the situation could have been even worse.

“Usually our son goes with him but he was napping at the time. You can think about the what-ifs. What if our son went along?”

A GoFundMe was started to help support the family.