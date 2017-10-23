Sicamous RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Nicole Bell, reported missing since Sept. 2.

Family worries about missing Malakwa woman

Discovery of human remains has put family members on edge

News that human remains have been found on a farm in Silver Creek has members of Nicole Bell’s family feeling increasingly anxious.

Bell, 31, and a mother to young children, was last seen on Sept. 2 in Sicamous and was reported missing to police on Sept. 7.

She is described in a police release as Caucasian, 4 foot-11, and has blonde hair past her shoulders. She has a piercing in her nose and above her upper lip and occasionally wears glasses.

“I’m not sure what’s going on about the search and I just want to find my sister Nicole Crystal Bell who has been missing for almost two months,” writes Tricia Dendekker, Nicole’s sister in a Facebook message to the Observer.

In addition to the police description, Dendekker says her sister is five-foot-two, 125 pounds and has hazel eyes.

Police and her family are concerned for her well being as it is out of character for her to have no contact with her family for this length of time, which is a sentiment echoed by her sister.

“It’s not like Nicole to do this. She is what you would say is a soccer-mom type,” says Dendekker.

Since her disappearance, police says they have pursued a number of investigative avenues in an effort to locate Bell, but as of Oct. 23, she remained missing.

Dendekker says her mother was informed of the Silver Creek search by the RCMP, who have been keeping her apprised of missing person or homicide cases in the area. Dendekker says nothing has been ruled out by police at this time.

“We just hope to see her again… We pray every day she walks through the door. We pray for the other families to have their loved ones return breathing. As well, we pray that these women and my sister are not scared or harmed.”

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Nicole Bell is asked to contact the Sicamous RCMP at 250-836-2878, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477, quoting file number 2017-1401.

Family worries about missing Malakwa woman

Discovery of human remains has put family members on edge

