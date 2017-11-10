Feds propose legal weed tax of at least $1 per gram

If you plan to buy legal marijuana next year get ready to be taxed

Anyone planning to purchase legal marijuana next year better be prepared to pay the taxman as well, to the tune of at least $1 for every gram — plus GST.

The proposed federal tax scheme, announced today, will be available for public comment until Dec. 7 as Canada prepares to legalize the drug by next summer.

RELATED: John Horgan blasts Ottawa’s marijuana tax grab

The plan would add an excise tax of $1 per gram or 10 per cent of the final retail price, whichever is higher, with the revenues to be divided equally between Ottawa and the provinces.

GST will be also be applied, so if the retail price of a single gram of pot is $8, consumers would pay a $1 excise tax and $1.17 in GST for a total of $10.17.

The taxes would be levied on both on fresh and dried marijuana, pot-infused oils and seeds and seedlings used for home cultivation.

RELATED: Five Things to consider about the Liberal government’s plan to legalize pot

The 50-50 tax revenue split idea has already rankled some premiers who say their governments have to do the bulk of the heavy lifting on legalization, including policing, distributing and regulating the sale of marijuana.

RELATED: Province, Feds see lots of work ahead of marijuana legalization

The Canadian Press

Previous story
‘Crazy spell:’ Naked suspects in Alberta kidnapping may have sipped trippy tea
Next story
TPP meeting postponed after Canada fails to agree

Just Posted

B.C. rolls out 2017 flu shots

Provincial health officer urges people to get their vaccine early

SD 19 releases plan for student success

“People want to know what’s going on in our schools, read this,” says trustee

Update: RCMP call off search at Silver Creek farm

Police say investigation into the death of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux continues.

Brush piles burning on Mount Revelstoke

Fires part of planned work in the national park

Splatsin embrace Eagle Pass lookout project

Local politicians lend a hand, despite stop-work order

Searching for home sweet home

Many people desperate in their hunt for housing.

B.C. launches new drug-checking program, expands fentanyl testing

The program includes new machinery that tests illicit drugs, as well as fentanyl testing strips

Bad idea to trot out Santa Claus before Remembrance Day

A Montreal shopping mall criticized for bringing out Santa an hour before ceremonies

TPP meeting postponed after Canada fails to agree

International media blames Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the meeting’s sudden cancellation

Feds propose legal weed tax of at least $1 per gram

If you plan to buy legal marijuana next year get ready to be taxed

‘Crazy spell:’ Naked suspects in Alberta kidnapping may have sipped trippy tea

The five people arrested near Edmonton in a bizarre naked kidnapping may have drank ‘hallucinogenic tea

White poppies: Why a symbol of peace has never really caught on in Canada

Canadian Voice of Women for Peace has quietly soldiered on with its campaign

‘All good intentions:’ Tim Hortons poppy doughnut causes social media stir

Restaurant owner to match, donate 100 per cent of the proceeds to the Royal Canadian Legion

‘On life support:’ Research shows common pesticides starve, disorient birds

Research says two of Canada’s most commonly used pesticides cause migrating songbirds to lose weight

Most Read