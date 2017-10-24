Few answers emerge as search continues

A portion of the Salmon River Road property the RCMP are searching remains obscured by black landscaping fabric on Tuesday, Oct. 24.-image credit:Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer

The property in the 2200 block of Salmon River Road where police have located human remains is still guarded by officers and marked with police tape for a sixth day.

Speculation and a sense of dread fill the air in Silver Creek, but few answers have been provided by the RCMP to members of the community. Residents are reluctant to speak to The Observer about the police presence or the property.

Five women – Caitlin Potts, Ashley Simpson, Deanna Wertz, Traci Generaux and Nicole Bell – are missing from the North Okanagan area.

Curtis Sagmoen, a man related to the property, remains in police custody charged with threatening a woman with a firearm.

According to court documents, a mortgage foreclosure petition was filed by CIBC on a Maple Ridge property Sagmoen owned in 2013. The property is on Gilker Hill road. Sagmoen’s occupation is listed in the documents as a “pile driver/ bridgeman.”

The RCMP have confirmed a search involving a dog in the Okanagan Avenue area of Salmon Arm is not related to their search in Silver Creek.