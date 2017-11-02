Fieldwork begins this month on Bruhn Bridge replacement project

Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says work will not impact traffic on Highway 1.

Archaeological investigations and other work will begin this month in relation to the replacement of the Bruhn Bridge.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) announced Thursday morning, Nov. 2, that fieldwork will begin this month to provide additional technical information in order to help evaluate options for improving safety and replacing the bridge on Highway 1 in Sicamous.

“Starting later this month, residents and travellers may see activity along the highway right-of-way, in the Sicamous Narrows, and east and west of the RW Bruhn Bridge approaches,” states the ministry in a news release. “There will be archaeological investigations within the proposed project limits and in key areas identified for geotechnical investigation.

“Geotechnical drilling east and west of the RW Bruhn Bridge approaches and underwater within the Sicamous Narrows will be carried out to better understand subsurface conditions.”

The planned work is not expected to impact traffic along the highway.

Opened as the Sicamous Narrows Bridge in 1962, and renamed the R.W. Bruhn Bridge in 1963, MOTI is currently looking at two options to replace the aging infrastructure. One proposes a five lane bridge, the other a four lane bridge with an additional bridge over the channel at the end of Main Street. The Main Street bridge option has sparked some resistance in the community, while a public survey conducted by the ministry shows respondents favouring the five-lane option.

Previous story
LIVE VIDEO: Investigation into 2015 Carson Air crash
Next story
Accident on Highway 1 closes one lane of traffic

Just Posted

Ironing out water woes

Beruschi Road properties to be connected to main water line following high levels of iron in tests

Remains at Silver Creek farm those of missing Vernon teen

RCMP confirm human remains found near Salmon Arm are those of missing 18-year-old Traci Genereaux

Fieldwork begins this month on Bruhn Bridge replacement project

Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says work will not impact traffic on Highway 1.

Winter is coming

Mt. MacKenzie summit is basked in late afternoon sunlight. The snow line… Continue reading

Humane Society and City of Revelstoke maintain agreement

New agreement addresses Humane Society’s safety concerns

VIDEO: Starbucks releases new holiday cups

After last winter’s plain cups proved controversial, the coffee giant is going DIY

Movie about murdered B.C. teen Maple Batalia debuts this month

Documentary film at Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival

Victoria child given pot gummies on Halloween

Police warn parents after a trick-or-treater came home with marijuana gummies.

Russia hackers had targets worldwide

The Russian hackers who targeted the U.S. presidential election had targets outside Hillary Clinton’s campaign

Cuban baseball-player smugglers face sentencing

A sports agent and a baseball trainer are facing prison time for illegally smuggling Cuban players into the U.S.

Trucker killed in fiery crash a father of nine

Family identifies trucker killed in fiery multi-vehicle crash as father of nine

Astros win first World Series crown

Astros top Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 of the World Series

Supreme Court of Canada dismisses Ktunaxa Jumbo resort appeal

First Nation argued the area around a proposed ski resort carries significant spiritual meaning

Kamloops man loses fight to RCMP dog

Kamloops man tries to evade police but is captured by Fargo the police dog

Most Read