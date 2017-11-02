Fieldwork begins this month on Bruhn Bridge replacement project

Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says work will not impact traffic on Highway 1.

Archaeological investigations and other work will begin this month in relation to the replacement of the Bruhn Bridge.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) announced Thursday morning, Nov. 2, that fieldwork will begin this month to provide additional technical information in order to help evaluate options for improving safety and replacing the bridge on Highway 1 in Sicamous.

“Starting later this month, residents and travellers may see activity along the highway right-of-way, in the Sicamous Narrows, and east and west of the RW Bruhn Bridge approaches,” states the ministry in a news release. “There will be archaeological investigations within the proposed project limits and in key areas identified for geotechnical investigation.

“Geotechnical drilling east and west of the RW Bruhn Bridge approaches and underwater within the Sicamous Narrows will be carried out to better understand subsurface conditions.”

The planned work is not expected to impact traffic along the highway.

Opened as the Sicamous Narrows Bridge in 1962, and renamed the R.W. Bruhn Bridge in 1963, MOTI is currently looking at two options to replace the aging infrastructure. One proposes a five lane bridge, the other a four lane bridge with an additional bridge over the channel at the end of Main Street. The Main Street bridge option has sparked some resistance in the community, while a public survey conducted by the ministry shows respondents favouring the five-lane option.