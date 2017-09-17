Fire ban lifted in most areas

Some restrictions still apply in parks and trails

The fire ban for Revelstoke National Park and Glacier National PArk have been lifted in the wake of one of history’s worst wildfire seasons in B.C.

Tim Collins /News staff

The fire ban for Mount Revelstoke and Glacier national parks, as well as the back country camping restriction for Mount Revelstoke National Park, has been lifted, effective Saturday, Sept. 16. The move comes in response to recent rainfall and cooler temperatures, which have lowered the fire risk in these areas.

Parks Canada is still actively managing three wildfires in Glacier National Park at Mountain Creek, Prairie Hill and Incomappleux, but recent rain has slowed the fire activity of those fires, allowing crews ti make progress on securing the fires’ perimeters. Parks Canada is continuing to monitor these fires and visitors can expect to see smoke and helicopters in the area.

Fire crews have extinguished eight new fire starts in the area since September 8.

Beaver Valley trails and and area of Glacier National Park remain closed due to active fire activity but other trails remain open.

Parks Canada urges hikers to pc.gc.ca/glaciertrails or pc.gc.ca/mountrevelstoketrails for full information.