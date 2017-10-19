Fire in hills above Highway 1

A fire currently is burning in the hills above Craigellachie.
Drivers are reporting flames on the left side on Highway 1.
It’s unclear when the blaze started or how.
More to come.
A fire is burning in the hills near Craigellachie
A fire currently is burning in the hills above Craigellachie.
Drivers are reporting flames on the left side on Highway 1.
It’s unclear when the blaze started or how.
More to come.
RCMP told Ashley Simpson and Deanna Wertz’ families the search is not related to those missing women.
Wilderness dweller and noted author tells her stories at two Shuswap libraries
Rare form of cancer not responding to other treatments
City program is only 20 per cent full
Man linked to Calgary homicide died in Revelstoke following five-hour standoff