Firefighters deployed, illegal campfires reported

Three more Sicamous firefighters have joined the attack on the wildfires in the 100 Mile area.

Captain Chris Wilson and fellow firefighters Jessy Horsfield and Joe McCulloch left for 150 Mile House on Thursday, July 13. They join in the Gustafsen Lake provincial wildfire operation with Sicamous Fire Chief Brett Ogino and firefighter Jason Reid, as well as Scotch Creek Fire Chief Mike Engholm, Salmon Arm firefighter Carmen Guidos and Ranchero-Deep Creek firefighter Ian Webster.

As of Sunday, July 16, the fire was said to be 25 per cent contained.

“Crews did have another good day today and this cooling weather did help and the size is not estimated at 5,700 [hectares] that’s as a result of the controlled burns we have done and we will continue to have night shifts that will be patrolling and working on the fire,” commented fire information officer Heather Rice.

Meanwhile, back in Sicamous, firefighters responded to reports of three illegal campfires on Friday, July 14. One, reported early in the morning, was located in Old Town Bay. The other two, reported around 10 p.m., were at residences on Martin Street and Cottonwood Avenue.

The news will provide more information as it becomes available.