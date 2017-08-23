Firefighters respond quickly to Downie Timber fire

An excavator fire was at Downie Timber was quickly extinguished on Tuesday. ~ Photo by Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services

Revelstoke fire department takes 15 minutes to extinguish fire on large excavator at local mill

Revelstoke fire fighters reacted quickly to an extinguish a fire at Downie Timber on Tuesday morning.

Revelstoke fire chief Rob Girard says the department was called to a fire at the mill at around 9:45 a.m.

“Upon arrival, fire crews found a fully involved excavator and began an aggressive exterior fire attack on the large machine”, he said at the news release.

18 firefighters and three vehicles responded and the fire was extinguished in less than 15 minutes.

“The career and volunteer firefighters responded quickly and worked hard on this fire because of the its location being on the dry mill property”, stated Girard. “Lucky for us that the excavator was located in a relatively safe spot.”

The cause of the fire appeared to be mechanical in nature, he added.