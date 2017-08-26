Five injured in two-vehicle collision south of Revelstoke

The Revelstoke RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision south of Revelstoke on Friday. ~ RCMP photo

Charges pending against driver of vehicle, who police say was passing unsafely

Five people were injured following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 23 south of Revelstoke on Friday.

Revelstoke RCMP say they were called to the crash 35 kilometres south of Revelstoke on Aug. 25 at around 3:30 p.m.

“It was determined that a northbound passenger car from Quebec was passing unsafely on a two lane highway,” wrote Cpl. Thomas Blakney in a news release. “A southbound pickup from B.C. towing a tent trailer collided with the three occupants of the car, who were subsequently transported to Queen Victoria Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

The two people in the truck only received minor injuries.

Charges are pending against the driver of the Quebec vehicle. Alcohol, drugs and road conditions are not considered factors in the crash.

The crash resulted in a one hour closure of the highway. BC Ambulance and Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services also attended.