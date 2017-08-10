From death to boating complaints

The long weekend saw Chase police attend to more than 100 files.

There was little rest on the long weekend for members of the Chase RCMP detachment.

The detachment received 102 calls of service over the August long weekend.

Calls for service included:

One 24-year-old male arrested for Impaired Driving, 14 aggressive driving complaints, four reports of cigarettes being thrown out of a vehicle, five motor vehicle collisions with property damage or minor injuries, two reports of assaults, two uttering threats complaints, a 30-year-old man arrested for failing to comply with conditions of his recognizance, a recovered stolen vehicle, two reports of human deaths found to be non-suspicious and from natural causes, three boating complaints including: operating a boat after dark without lights and towing a wakeboarder after dark and two reports of off road vehicles being operated contrary to restrictions. Violators could be subject to a fine of $767 pursuant to the Wildlife Act, as well as several loud party or disturbance complaints.

Summer sizzler

Chase Detachment members patrolled Seymour Arm for the well-attended Summer Sizzler. A check stop was conducted in Seymour Arm with only minor traffic offences found. Two reports of disturbances were received in the area which was resolved without issue.

Fire warning

With the current high to extreme fire danger rating in the area, Chase RCMP would like to remind everyone to use caution. Anyone found violating provisions of the Wildfire Act could be subject to the following fines:

• Unsafely disposing of a cigarette butt – $575 fine

• Operating an off road vehicle contrary to restriction order – $767 fine

• Lighting an open fire – $1050 fine

• If an activity causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs

The Chase Detachment has been assisting with provincial wildfire response by providing a detachment member on a rotating basis until the fire threat is over.

Chase RCMP members deployed have assisted with evacuations, manned check points and conducted security patrols in fire zone areas.