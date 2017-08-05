Galena Bay area put on evacuation alert

An evacuation alert was issued for the Galena Bay area today due to wildfires burning in the mountains nearby.

The alert applies the communities of Galena and Beaton, and anyone near the Galena Bay ferry and along Highway 31 to Armstrong Lake. A map of the evacuation area can be seen at the end of this article.

Ferry operations are not affected by the alert.

The Revelstoke & Area Emergency Operations Centre has been activated and officials in Trout Lake and Nakusp have been notified.

The alert is a result of a wildfire burning above the Galena area. The fire has been burning since July 13, but flared up recently and is now 120 hectares in size.

The BC Wildfire Service has deployed 14 firefighters, two helicopters and two pieces of heavy equipment to fight the blaze.

While the BCWS says the fire is not threatening any people or structures, emergency officials implemented the alert as a precaution.

Anyone in the area is asked to prepare to evacuate if the fire spreads.

An updated will be provided Sunday at 11 a.m.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO WHEN AN ALERT IS IN EFFECT

Upon notification of an ALERT, you should be prepared for the evacuation order by:

• Refer to Emergency Info BC’s guide.

• Locating all family members or co-workers and designate a meeting place outside the evacuation area, should an evacuation be called while separated.

• Gathering essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), immediate care needs for dependents and, if you choose, keepsakes (photographs, etc). Have these items readily available for quick departure.

• Preparing to move any disabled persons and/or children.

• Moving pets and livestock to a safe area.

• Arranging accommodation for your family if possible. In the event of an evacuation, reception centres will be opened if required.

• Monitoring news sources for information on evacuation orders and locations of reception centres.