Galena Bay evacuation alert rescinded

The Galena Bay area has been taken off evacuation alert thanks to recent rain and cooler weather.

The Revelstoke &Area Emergency Managamenet Program announced the change the morning of Monday, Aug. 14.

The alert had been in place since Friday, Aug. 4. The Galena Bay fire has burned 250 hectares as of our press deadline on Monday morning. The BC Wildfire Service said 11 firefighters and two pieces of heavy equipment were deployed. “Crews are working on the west flank of this fire with the aid of helicopters and heavy equipment. Crews continue to put guard in and are working to widen existing guard in some areas,” stated the BCWS.

Three big fires continue to burn in and around Glacier National Park. The Prairie Hills fire, located on a slope above the Trans-Canada Highway near the eastern border of the park, is of biggest significance. The 1,740 hectare fire was resulting in slow downs on the highway due to heavy smoke and fire suppression efforts.

“Fire suppression on the Prairie Hill wildfire includes a small area near the Trans-Canada Highway,” stated Parks Canada in a news bulletin. “Watch for highway workers, fire fighters and water trucks working adjacent to the highway. For the safety of motorists and workers in this area, there are reduced speed zones. Drivers should expect delays or a closure with no notice.”

The Mountain Creek fire, located in the remote northeast corner of the park, but visible from the Trans-Canada Highway, had burned 1,588 hectares as of press time. While it is not impacting any people or infrastructure, it is visible from the highway.

A 1,120 hectare Incommapleux fire is burning in the remote southwest corner of Glacier National Park.