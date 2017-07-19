Glacier National Park grows to 1,00 hectares

Mountain Creek fire continues to grow, but is not threatening any people or infrastructure

Smoke from the Mountain Creek wildfire in Glacier National Park can be seen from the highway corridor. ~ Photo by R. Schmidt, Parks Canada

A fire burning in Glacier National Park is now more than 1,000 hectares in size, but Parks Canada says it is being managed.

The Mountain Creek wildfire in the northeast corner of the park has grown to 1,100 hectares, but it does not pose a risk to any people or infrastructure, says Shelley Bird, the spokesperson for Mount Revelstoke & Glacier National Parks.

“Parks Canada’s fire management team is using fire to fight fire in the Mountain Creek valley,” wrote Bird in a news release. “Aerial ignition (lighting fire using helicopters) is being used to strengthen natural fire breaks by eliminating fuel in those areas. Fire suppression actions are focused on slowing fire spread and keeping the fire within identified boundaries.”

Cool weather the last few days has helped slow the growth of the fire, but has also caused smoke to linger, reducing visibility and air quality.

Two other fires are burning inside the park. The Prairie Hill fire on the east side of the Trans-Canada Highway near the park’s eastern boundary has burned 75 hectares and is being managed to prevent from spreading outside natural boundaries.

A fire on the Bald Hills has resulted in the closure of Beaver Valley trail.

With lightning in the forecast, Parks Canada says it will be monitoring for any new fires while working to manage the existing ones.

A campfire ban is in place in Glacier National Park.