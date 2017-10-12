Good morning Revelstoke!

Drive BC is reporting that debris remains on Highway 1 from Craigellachie to Revelstoke.
Bridge maintenance is expected to wrap up at 4 p.m. today on Highway 1 12.4 km west of Revelstoke.
There’s a chance of showers all day, with the snow level rising to 1,000 metres later this morning. Revelstoke is expected to hit its high of 10 C at 2 p.m. There’s a chance of flurries from 11 p.m. into Friday morning with a low of 1 C overnight, we may see snow in the valley tomorrow.
Coming up today:
A column from MP Wayne Stetski and Grizzlies hockey coverage.
