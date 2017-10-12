Good morning Revelstoke!

Revelstoke may see snow on the ground Friday morning. (Drive BC Cams)

Drive BC is reporting that debris remains on Highway 1 from Craigellachie to Revelstoke.

Bridge maintenance is expected to wrap up at 4 p.m. today on Highway 1 12.4 km west of Revelstoke.

There’s a chance of showers all day, with the snow level rising to 1,000 metres later this morning. Revelstoke is expected to hit its high of 10 C at 2 p.m. There’s a chance of flurries from 11 p.m. into Friday morning with a low of 1 C overnight, we may see snow in the valley tomorrow.

In case you missed it:

Fan catches former top gear hosts in Penticton

Women are important part of firefighting team

Fate of Eagle Pass lookout in hands of bureaucracy

Hair stylist giving back to Revelstoke

Doug Clovechok opens Revelstoke office

Editorial: Annexation not on the table, but residents right to be concerned

Coming up today:

A column from MP Wayne Stetski and Grizzlies hockey coverage.

