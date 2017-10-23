Good morning Revelstoke!

Highways are open, what you may have missed over the weekend and more

Expect the skies to clear today. Environment Canada is forecasting a mix of sun and cloud for Revelstoke this morning, moving into mainly cloudy this afternoon and evening. The high for today is 7 C.

Two accidents that had the Trans-Canada Highway closed for part of Sunday afternoon have been cleared and Drive BC is reporting that all lanes are flowing smoothly again.

A debris on road warning remains for a 41.7 kilometre section of Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Craigellachie due to rocks.

In case you missed it:

Revelstoke makes list of “coolest ski towns”

Students give back to community through stewardship program

Glimpses of the past

Runaway Moon’s inspirational 21 Ways To Make The World Last Longer meditates on the little things in life

McGarva, Grizzlies top Storm 3-0

Coming up today: How did free admission affect Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Parks this summer and an update from Salmon Arm on the Silver Creek property search.

 

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Even as long-form census data returns, Statcan readies for day without it
Next story
Parks Canada visitation remains constant over summer

Just Posted

McGarva, Grizzlies top Storm 3-0

Revelstoke remains unbeaten at home

Family worries about missing Malakwa woman

Discovery of human remains has put family members on edge

UPDATE: Trans-Canada Highway is open east of Revelstoke

Two accidents had it closed for most of Sunday afternoon

Update: Police expand search in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Examination continues in Silver Creek, while another search happens between Salmon Arm and Enderby

Who is Curtis Sagmoen?

The Observer reveals what we know about the man attached to the Silver Creek property where human remains were found

Jack Garton and the Demon Squadron impress crowds at Vernon show

Jack Garton’s accordion doesn’t play that incessant bouncing polka, or that tedious carnival-ride refrain. Garton’s accordion plays raspy chords and smoky riffs: ones you usually don’t hear from the squeezebox.

Jack Garton and the Demon Squadron impress crowds at Vernon show

Jack Garton’s accordion doesn’t play that incessant bouncing polka, or that tedious carnival-ride refrain. Garton’s accordion plays raspy chords and smoky riffs: ones you usually don’t hear from the squeezebox.

Amazon gets 238 proposals for 2nd headquarters

Submissions were due last week. Online retailer has said tax breaks and grants would be factors

Justin Timberlake invited back to Super Bowl halftime show

A ‘wardrobe malfunction’ with Janet Jackson caused a national controversy during his last appearance

A scary box office weekend for everyone but Tyler Perry

‘Boo 2! A Madea Halloween’ scared up a healthy $21.7 million in its first weekend in theatres

Even as long-form census data returns, Statcan readies for day without it

Wednesday’s release is expected to show immigrants making up a larger share of the population

B.C. VIEWS: Horgan fumbles salmon farm threat

Lana Popham falls for anti-aquaculture propaganda

WATCH: 10,000 signatures gained to stop ‘no pets’ rental policy

Pets OK BC said about 1,700 animals were surrendered to the BC SPCA last year due to housing issues

A golden opportunity

Orthodontist offers sweet deal for the pocketbook

Most Read