Good morning Revelstoke

Drive BC is reporting that debris remains on Highway 1 between Craigellachie and Revelstoke.

Beginning on Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, there will be bridge maintenance 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. 12.4 km west of Revelstoke, which will have the road reduced to single lan alternating traffic.

Today’s Thanksgiving Monday high is 13 C, which Revelstoke is expected to hit around 2 p.m.

It may be the last sunny day this week, with Environment Canada forecasting rain Tuesday through Sunday.

B.C. family’s 1,300 pounds of moose meat, truck stolen on Thanksgiving weekend

Three wildfires burning in Glacier National Park

The Columbia Basin Symposium will be streamed live this year

Construction on hospital helipad funded by community gets underway

More than 100 people attend South Revelstoke diagnostic inventory open house

Stay tuned for coverage from high school sports (soccer and xc running).

