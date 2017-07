Revelstoke celebrates Canada’s 150th with parade, festivities in Queen Elizabeth Park and fireworks

Canada Day festivities are well underway in Revelstoke.

The parade made its way down First Street to Mackenzie Avenue and onwards to Queen Elizabeth Park.

Happy #canada150 #Revelstoke! A post shared by Revelstoke Review (@revelstoke_review) on Jul 1, 2017 at 11:34am PDT

In the park, there’s kids activities, food vendors, a beer garden, a firefighter contest and more.

The day continues with a firefighter’s gala dinner and dance at the community centre starting at 6 p.m.

It concludes with fireworks in Centennial Park at 10 p.m.

We’ll have a full gallery of photos from the day online on Sunday.