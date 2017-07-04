High-ranking Hells Angel dies in Abbotsford hospital

David Giles, former vice-president of the Kelowna Hells Angels chapter, died Saturday at Abbotsford Regional Hospital.

A former high-ranking member of the Hells Angels in Kelowna has died at Abbotsford Regional Hospital (ARH).

David Giles, 67, died Saturday, according to a press release issued by Pacific Institution, where Giles had been incarcerated since March 31 of this year.

His cause of death has not been released.

Giles had been serving a sentence of just over 11 years after being convicted of conspiracy to import cocaine, conspiracy to traffic cocaine and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He was convicted last September and sentenced in March 2017 following an undercover RCMP operation, known as E-Predicate, that began in 2012.

Giles and an associate, Kevin Van Kalkeren, brokered a smuggling deal with police who were posing as South American drug lords.

At the time, Giles was vice-president of the Kelowna Hells Angel chapter.

Information presented at trial indicated that a series of meetings was held in Vancouver, Mexico City, Panama City and Montreal, where an agreement was reached for the purchase of cocaine from the undercover officers.

Payment totalling $4 million was given, and arrangements were made for the product to be picked up at a warehouse in Burnaby.

The drugs were picked up at the warehouse, and arrests followed.

Ronnie Gill, acting assistant warden at Pacific Institution, said Giles’ next of kin have been notified of his death.