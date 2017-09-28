Highway closed north of Enderby

Major accident shuts down Highway 97A, detour available via Grindrod

A major accident has shut down Highway 97A north of Enderby.

Drive BC is reporting the highway may not be re-opened until 12:30 p.m.

The two-vehicle incident is before the turnoff to Highway 97B to Salmon Arm, north of North Enderby Timber.

A detour is available via Enderby Grindrod Road but motorists are advised to expect heavy congestion. The detour is limited to passenger vehicles only.

Traffic heading northbound towards Enderby is being stopped at the Enderby flea market and detoured around.

Some semi traffic is being let through southbound.

The accident is beleived to involve a fatality as witnesses report seeing the coroner leaving the scene.

A truck and an SUV were involved in the accident, which appears to have been a head-on collision.

The front is sheared off of one of the vehicles while the front and back windows are smashed out of the second truck.

Traffic reconstructionists are on scene.

Updates will be posted as they become available as a Black Press reporter is currently on scene.