Hit-and-run in Chase

RCMP in Chase are looking for the driver of a small red pickup after a hit-and-run incident, Monday evening.

About 8 p.m. police were called to a collision after a pickup towing a white enclosed trailer entered the westbound Trans-Canada Highway from Shuswap Avenue and failed to yield to a westbound tractor-trailer on Highway 1.

The driver of the semi-trailer unit attempted to brake and pulled to the left to avoid a collision. The Semi hit the concrete median with the driver’s side wheels. The red pickup struck the passenger side of the semi unit.

The pick-up fled without stopping.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation, or any other crime, is asked to contact the Chase Detachment at (250) 679-3221