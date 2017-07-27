Home lost in Monte Lake blaze

A family has lost their home after a wildfire ignited on Wednesday in Monte Lake.

Although fire officials have not confirmed the loss of a home in Monte Lake, a GoFundMe page is set up for a family who is said to have lost everything in the Martin Mountain wildfire.

A friend of the couple, Tobin and Shane, set up the fundraiser after their house and everything they own was destroyed by flames Wednesday night.

Tobin and Shane along with their two daughters were reportedly not at home when the fire started and were unable to return to their property as the blaze continued to grow.

The family has nothing but what they had on them that day.

Their friend says the family just moved into the Monte Lake home six-months-ago.

“Over our 20 years of friendship, I have watched as Tobin has thrived in the face of every challenge she has encountered in life and strives toward every goal she sets. She is one of the strongest, most determined people I have ever had the joy to meet,” writes the friend on the GoFundMe account.

Now the family is looking for anything that will help in this time of need such as, diapers, food, clothing for the four of them, gas and a transition house as the fate of their future is not yet known.

The wildfire in Monte Lake remains at 30 per cent contained.

