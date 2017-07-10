Hot and dry conditions forecast for Interior

It will be hot and dry in the Okanagan and Shuwap this week.

According to Alyssa Charbonneau with Environment Canada, Monday and Tuesday are forecast to be slightly cooler than this past weekend.

“Temperatures are expected to be in the high 20s with a little more clouds, and out towards the Shuswap there is a slight risk of a thunderstorm on Monday and Tuesday,” she said.

Eastern sections of the Okanagan, Columbia and Kootenay- Boundary area are also anticipated to receive a thunderstorm with possible lightning.

Wednesday and into the weekend Charbonneau explained the dry, hot conditions will continue with temperatures climbing into the 30s for the day time highs.

Variable wind is also anticipated in the Okanagan and Shuswap that will be dependent on local effects and not a major weather system.

“There are some northerly winds anticipated over the South Okanagan and some southerly winds to the north in the 10 to 20 kilometre-an-hour range,” said Charbonneau.

Lighting is not anticipated for the 100 Mile House or Ashcroft region where wildfires are burning out-of-control.

Charbonneau said lighting appears to be situated and forecast for the south-eastern half of the province.

“There is a slight chance for the Central Interior, 100 Mile House and further north to see something develop on Wednesday as well as some showers come through, which could develop into thunderstorms – but it’s too early to pin-point where that will happen,” she explained.

Only a 30 to 40 per cent chance of showers is forecast for Tuesday into Thursday for the Central Interior.

The Ministry of Environment, in collaboration with the Interior Health Authority, has issued a Smoky Skies Advisory for the Cariboo, Thompson, Shuswap, Okanagan, Similkameen, Fraser Canyon and Nicola regions because of forest fire smoke that is covering the area.