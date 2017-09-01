Hot, hot, heat for the long weekend

Weather in the Okanagan and Shuswap this weekend will be warm and sunny.

Kelowna is currently the hot spot in the province for Friday at 27 C, and temperatures are continuing to climb this weekend.

With a special air quality statement in effect for the Central, North and South Okanagan, the haze will provide some cover from the heat during the day.

In the Central Okanagan temperatures are supposed to reach 31 C on Friday, with a southwest wind of 20 kilometres an hour in the afternoon. The humidex for the area is at a 32.

For the weekend, temperatures will hover around the low 30s C, with light wind and sunny skies — much the same for Monday.

To the North for Friday, temperatures will reach 30 C with a light afternoon wind and a humidex of 31.

Saturday and Sunday are forecast to be slightly warmer with the mercury possibly reaching 33 C. Monday the sunny skies and warm weather are to continue.

In the South Okanagan, it will be mainly sunny for Friday with wind picking up to 20 km/h in the afternoon and temperatures hitting a possible 33 C.

The heat will persist into the long weekend as will the smokey skies.

Those living in the Shuswap will see cooler temperatures around 28 C on Friday, with a few clouds and like smoke.

The skies are expected to clear for Saturday and into Sunday where Environment Canada is forecasting highs in the low 30s C, dipping down to 13 C overnight.

Share your long weekend adventure with us by sending us photos of you enjoying the last days of summer by clicking the contact us link.