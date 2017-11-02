Humane Society and City of Revelstoke maintain agreement

New agreement addresses Humane Society’s safety concerns

Revelstoke city council approved an updated services agreement with the Revelstoke and District Humane Society.

For more than 10 years, the Revelstoke and District Humane Society has worked with Revelstoke bylaw compliance officers to provide animal care, adoption and fostering of cats and dogs at the animal shelter.

On Oct. 24, city council approved an updated services agreement with RDHS that addresses safety concerns of RDHS in caring for dangerous dogs at the pound.

“The new version of the services agreement places the responsibility of care and control of all animals with the trained bylaw compliance officers and puts the RDHS in that of a complimentary position, which was always the intention of the society,” said a report to council.

RDHS also requested to continue with evening feedings in order to keep their volunteer base.

Other amendments included: “amending the agreement to coincide with the animal control bylaw with respect to hours for redemption of impounded animals – Section 11.01.1 and 11.01.2 and;a reduction to dog fees paid to the society to $10,00 as $20.00 per day to more accurately reflect their complimentary role in animal care.”

 

