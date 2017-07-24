ICBC rates could go up 30 per cent by 2019: report

An ICBC report is warning that auto insurance rates for B.C. drivers could go up by as much as 30 per cent by 2019.

The report, released Monday, stated that the average driver could pay up to $2,000 per year ‘assuming current trends persist, the objective is to have ICBC’s rates cover its costs, and significant reform is not undertaken.’

It lays out several reasons for the sharp hike in insurance rates; they include more accidents, higher payouts for minor injuries and a rate of claim increases that is going up faster than accident rates.

Attorney General David Eby, who is the new NDP government’s ICBC minister, is set to respond to the report this afternoon. The NDP have long criticized the Liberals’ handling of the crown corporation and during the 2017 provincial election campaign, promised to slow down rate hikes.

Past NDP ICBC critic Kathy Corrigan has called the auto insurer “broken” and said it needs to be fixed.

The report notes that accident rates increased by 23 per cent between 2013 and 2016 and that vehicle repair costs have skyrocketed to a total of $1.5 billion in 2016. High-value cars over $150,000 are cited as a major reason for the increase; there are 70 per cent more luxury cars on the road in 2016 than there were in 2013.

In late 2016, then-transportation minister Todd Stone announced that ICBC would no longer cover cars worth over $150,000. When a 2016 ICBC insurance forecast showed a potential hike of 42 per cent over the next five years, the insurer called the numbers “hypothetical” and “potentially misleading.”

