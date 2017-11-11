In Photos: Revelstoke remembers

Hundreds of Revelstoke residents gathered at the cenotaph on Nov. 11 for a Remembrance Day ceremony

Staff Sgt. Kurt Grabinski takes part in the parade ahead of Remembrance Day ceremony at the cenotaph on Nov. 11, 2017. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review) Staff Sgt. Kurt Grabinsky takes part in the parade ahead of Remembrance Day ceremony at the cenotaph on Nov. 11, 2017. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

The Revelstoke Community Band plays ahead of the Remembrance Day ceremony at the cenotaph on Nov. 11, 2017. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

A few hundred people gathered in Revelstoke for the Remembrance Day ceremony at the cenotaph on Nov. 11, 2017. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke United Church’s Reverend David Cooke leads a prayer during the Remembrance Day ceremony at the cenotaph on Nov. 11, 2017. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Parks Canada stand during the Remembrance Day ceremony at the cenotaph on Nov. 11, 2017. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Mayor Mark McKee address the public during the Remembrance Day ceremony at the cenotaph on Nov. 11, 2017. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

World War II veteran John Augustyn and his daughter laid the first wreath on behalf of MP Wayne Stetski and Canada during the Remembrance Day ceremony at the cenotaph on Nov. 11, 2017. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Legion member John Opra addresses the public during the Remembrance Day ceremony at the cenotaph on Nov. 11, 2017. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Mayor Mark McKee laid a wreath on behalf of the City of Revelstoke during the Remembrance Day ceremony at the cenotaph on Nov. 11, 2017. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Legion president Ed Koski lays a wreath during the Remembrance Day ceremony at the cenotaph on Nov. 11, 2017. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

A member of the colour party lays a wreath during the Remembrance Day ceremony at the cenotaph on Nov. 11, 2017. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Staff Sgt. Kurt Grabinski watches as a wreath is laid by a member of the RCMP during the Remembrance Day ceremony at the cenotaph on Nov. 11, 2017. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

The colour party during the Remembrance Day ceremony at the cenotaph on Nov. 11, 2017. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

World War II veteran John Augustyn during the Remembrance Day ceremony at the cenotaph on Nov. 11, 2017. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

A member of the public shares a quick word with a member of the honour guard during the Remembrance Day ceremony at the cenotaph on Nov. 11, 2017. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

The honour guard faces the cenotaph during the Remembrance Day ceremony at the cenotaph on Nov. 11, 2017. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)