Intense fall storm predicted for Central Interior

High winds and intense thunderstorms predicted for tomorrow in parts of the Central Interior. Image credit: Pixabay.

Environment Canada is predicting stormy weather for the Shuswap and other parts of B.C. Tuesday.

A ‘special weather statement’ warns of the potential “for very strong wind gusts and intense thunderstorms beginning midday Tuesday.”

An intense fall storm is expected to impact much of British Columbia today and Tuesday. The storm’s low pressure centre is forecast to move across the central Interior Tuesday morning. In the wake of this storm, very strong westerly wind gusts are expected beginning late Tuesday morning. There is also potential for a squall line to develop with intense thunderstorms. Strong gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy showers, possibly mixed with flurries, can all be expected with the passage of the squall line.

Snow levels will drop sharply in the afternoon to near 1,000 metres. Over Rogers Pass, there is the possibility for heavy flurries and strong winds to reduce visibility to near zero creating challenging driving conditions.

There remains some uncertainty in the precise track and strength of the low. Wind warnings and/or severe thunderstorm warnings may be issued as the situation unfolds.