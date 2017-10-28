Interior Health issues illicit drug alert after spike of overdoses in B.C.

Five people died of overdoses in Abbotsford Friday night, six people overdosed in Victoria Thursday

Interior Health is urging extreme caution for Kamloops and Kelowna residents, following five overdoses in less than 10 hours in the Lower Mainland yesterday.

“While not using drugs at all is the best way to avoid overdose and other health impacts, health care providers recognize some people will continue to use drugs,” Interior Health said in a statement Saturday.

READ MORE: Abbotsford officials see spike in overdoses Halloween weekend

READ MORE: Health authority warns of overdose increase in Victoria

On Friday, Island Health also issued a warning after six people were rushed to hospital in a 24-hour period.

To reduce risk, drug users are being advised not to mix different drugs, not to take drugs alone and to take small test doses to gauge potency before taking their usual dose.

Drug users are also advised to keep an eye out for their friends, carry a naloxone kit and learn how to recognize the signs of an overdose: Slow or no breathing, gurgling or gasping, lips or fingertips turning blue and difficult to awaken.

If an overdose is suspected users are advised to call 911 immediately.

Fatal overdoses increasing at great rates in Kelowna

There were 60 OD deaths in Kelowna from Jan. 1 to Aug. 31, meaning the projected death toll for 2017 is 90. In 2016 47 died. Fentanyl has been detected in 90 per cent of these cases.

The illicit drug overdose death rate is higher in the Kelowna Census Metropolitan Area —which includes everything from Lake Country to Peachland —than it is in Vancouver.

READ MORE: Interior Health provides bleak situation of opioid crisis in Kelowna

Previous story
UPDATED: One man arrested following high-risk police incident in Kamloops
Next story
NDP’s Adrian Dix tackles seniors’ residential care gap

Just Posted

Neighbours recount alarming discovery

Police search Silver Creek property adjacent to where car abandoned

Court construction in full swing

Construction on a long-awaited 12-court pickleball facility on Okanagan Landing Road is ahead of schedule.

Conservatives demand ride-sharing

NDP government urged to table ridesharing legislation by the end of the year as promised

Soccer team is bound for provincials

Avalanche received berth after St. Ann’s withdrew

CSRD backs down on tipping fee deadlines

Regional district works to keep organic food waste out of landfills

VIDEO: Halloween costumes bring joy to six-year-old with cerebral palsy

B.C. boy Jackson Poole loves Halloween and all the hand-made costumes his family makes

Interior Health issues illicit drug alert after spike of overdoses in B.C.

Five people died of overdoses in Abbotsford Friday night, six people overdosed in Victoria Thursday

There’s a really simple way to get pesticides off produce

New study suggests there’s easy ways to remove pesticides

NDP’s Adrian Dix tackles seniors’ residential care gap

Nine of 10 seniors’ homes don’t meet provincial standard

WestJet warns of possible delays due to ‘significant’ IT outage

Travellers being advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport

B.C. man devastated after 37 classic, rare cars destroyed in fire

Langley resident Garry Cassidy says many vehicles he lost are irreplaceable

B.C. cities, police want money to enforce new pot laws

Feedback so far includes recommendations from Port Coquitlam and View Royal

Las Vegas shooting victim goes offline to escape Internet trolls

An Okanagan man who survived the Vegas shooting is being harassed by conspiracy theorists …

UPDATED: One man arrested following high-risk police incident in Kamloops

A man with a gun in Kamloops may have shot a construction workers

Most Read