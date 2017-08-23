Jared Szabo found deceased in Upper Arrow Lake

Jared Szabo was found in the Upper Arrow Lake on Tuesday. ~ Facebook photo

A missing Revelstoke man was found on Tuesday — more than 20 days after he last seen.

Jared Szabo was found in Upper Arrow Lake by civilian searchers who had been out looking for him on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

His body was recovered from the lake by Nakusp RCMP with help from search & rescue personnel. They confirmed it was him today.

Szabo was reported missing on Thursday, Aug. 3, after he failed to return from his cabin in Beaton. He was last season two days earlier.

A massive search was launched on Aug. 4 and his truck was found submerged in a treacherous stretch of the Incomappleux River that day, however rescuers were unable to access it because of the high water levels.

A week later, on Thursday, Aug. 10, a contractor pulled the truck from the river but Szabo was not inside. An aerial search two days later turned up no signs but volunteers kept looking for him.

They found Szabo the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 22.

The BC Coroner and Naksup RCMP are investigating Szabo’s death.

There is no word on the search for Allan Ellsworth, who went missing in the same area at around the same time as Szabo.