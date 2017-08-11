Jared Szabo’s vehicle pulled from river, without him in it

Jared Szabo still considered missing after he wasn’t found in his truck

RCMP say they will be conducting an aerial search for a missing Revelstoke man after his truck was pulled from a river without him inside on Thursday.

Jared Szabo was reported missing on Thursday, Aug. 3, after he failed to return from his property in the hamlet of Beaton. He was last seen the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Last Friday, Aug. 4, a massive search of the area was launched involving RCMP, members of Revelstoke, Arrow Lakes, Kaslon, South Columbia and Nelson Search & Rescue, and friends of the missing person. They found his 2004 Dodge truck submerged in the Incommapleux (Fish) river but were unable to access it due to high water levels.

On Thursday, Aug. 10, Szabo’s family hired a contractor to pull the truck from the river.

“At the time of recovery, there was no one found inside the vehicle,” wrote RCMP Cpl. Dan Moskaluk in a news release. “Jared Szabo remains as missing.”

RCMP Air Services will continue the search on Saturday.

A second person, Allan Ellsworth, has also been reported missing in the area, but RCMP are unable to say if there’s any connection between the two.