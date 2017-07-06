John Horgan to unveil NDP cabinet July 18

NDP leader John Horgan is surrounded by 41 members at they took their oaths of office as MLAs June 7. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

More than nine weeks after B.C.’s closest-ever election result, NDP leader John Horgan is set to officially take over as premier, as he and his new cabinet take their oaths of office.

The NDP announced Thursday that the ceremony will take place at Government House in Victoria on Thursday, July 18 at 2 p.m. Lt. Gov. Judith Guichon, who conducted a similar ceremony for the short-lived post-election cabinet of Premier Christy Clark in early June.

“We are excited to deliver on our commitments,” said Victoria-Beacon Hill MLA Carole James, who is expected to get a senior role in the NDP cabinet. “That’s why we’re working as quickly as possible to give British Columbians the new leadership they voted for.”

