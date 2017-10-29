Kamloops man faces attempted murder charges following police standoff

A 35-year-old Kamloops man faces 13 charges stemming from Friday’s incident that included police being shot at, followed by a 17-hour standoff in the G&M Trailer Court off Highway 5 North.

Shane William Caron has been charged with four counts of attempted murder (in connection to shots being fired from a rifle at Mounties), use of a firearm while committing an assault, possession of a firearm without a licence, unlawfully occupying a vehicle with a firearm, discharging a firearm to prevent arrest, assault (related to the original complaint from Nanaimo Street to police at about 6:30 a.m. on Friday), unlawfully in a dwelling (related to the original complaint from Nanaimo Street to police at about 6:30 a.m. on Friday) and three counts of failure to comply with court conditions (related to the original complaint from Nanaimo Street to police at about 6:30 a.m. on Friday).

The 13 charges are in addition to the domestic assault-related charges Caron was previously facing, which are also before the courts.

Caron is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Kamloops Mounties have finished processing the crime scene trailer park and RCMP Staff Sgt. Simon Pillay said more charges may be recommended.

“This was an event that shook our whole city. Many people were adversely effected by this incident, like the children who couldn’t leave Sk’elep School on the Kamloops Indian Band Reserve, the residents of the effected neighbourhoods and the motorists trying to travel on Highway 5,” Pillay said.

“However, the community support through this operation has been overwhelmingly positive and the RCMP is very appreciative. I would like to say a special thank you to the residents of G&M Trailer Park who unfortunately endured a lengthy an uncomfortable situation. This community was very helpful to the police and graciously brought refreshments and even homemade food to the RCMP members posted there around the clock. Gestures like that really make a difference to morale and for that we sincerely thank you.”

Police were initially called for a report of a domestic assault involving the suspect at a North Shore home at 6 a.m. on Friday. The suspect had been released on bail on Oct. 16 following a previous arrest for alleged domestic violence.

RCMP Supt. Brad Mueller said investigators located the suspect at a home on Nanaimo Street in North Kamloops at about 9:40 a.m.

“When police tried to make contact with the suspect, he responded by threatening to shoot police with a firearm,” he said.

The suspect emerged from the home armed with a rifle and fled in a pickup truck, Mueller said, noting an RCMP tactical team was then called in to help.

Mueller said officers followed the truck from Nanaimo Street to the Mount Paul industrial area, with the suspect firing at police multiple times during the pursuit. He said some police vehicles suffered damage, and one area business told KTW its building was struck by a stray bullet.

According to Mueller, the suspect then retreated to his home in G&M trailer park, exchanging gunfire with the RCMP tactical team while doing so.

The suspect was arrested at about 4 a.m. on Saturday.

There were no injuries sustained during the events of Friday and early Saturday.

– Kamloops This Week