Kelowna RCMP on scene of suspicious death

RCMP are treating death as suspicious in nature after body was discovered Wednesday morning

RCMP have sealed off an orchard in the 2100 block of Cooper Road after the discovery of a dead body. - Image: Carmen Weld

RCMP are currently on scene and continuing to investigate after the discovery of a body this morning.

Police were called to an orchard on the 2100 block of Cooper Road just before 11 a.m. this morning after a report of a body found at that location.

Police on the scene say it appears to be the body of a female that was discovered this morning in the orchard, a piece of private land on Cooper Road.

The Kelowna RCMP have secured the scene and continue their investigation at this time.

RCMP are working the scene with the BC Coroner’s Service and have not yet officially confirmed the gender or the age of the deceased person.

“Police are treating the individual’s death as suspicious at this time,” stated Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Our investigation is in its early stages and updated information will be provide as it becomes available.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.